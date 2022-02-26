Towercrest Capital Management Has $18.69 Million Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Towercrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 367,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 3.5% of Towercrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $18,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,659 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $421,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,251,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,076,000 after purchasing an additional 221,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,555,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,046,000 after purchasing an additional 67,917 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average is $50.74. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

