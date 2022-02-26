TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital lowered TPI Composites from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TPI Composites from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on TPI Composites from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.07.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $421.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average is $24.30. TPI Composites has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $389.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.31 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven C. Lockard bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 54.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 361.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TPI Composites (Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.