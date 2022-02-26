TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital lowered TPI Composites from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TPI Composites from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on TPI Composites from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.07.
Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $421.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average is $24.30. TPI Composites has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
In other news, Director Steven C. Lockard bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 54.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 361.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About TPI Composites (Get Rating)
TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TPI Composites (TPIC)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.