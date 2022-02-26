Traders Buy High Volume of Republic Services Call Options (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 3,888 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,492% compared to the typical daily volume of 150 call options.
Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $3.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.89. 1,091,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,175. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.16 and its 200-day moving average is $128.44. Republic Services has a one year low of $89.08 and a one year high of $145.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.
In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 88,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,276,208.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 145,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,354,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,657,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,880,704,000 after buying an additional 466,966 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.13.
About Republic Services (Get Rating)
Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Republic Services (RSG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.