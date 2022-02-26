Traders Buy High Volume of Republic Services Call Options (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 3,888 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,492% compared to the typical daily volume of 150 call options.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $3.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.89. 1,091,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,175. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.16 and its 200-day moving average is $128.44. Republic Services has a one year low of $89.08 and a one year high of $145.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.42%.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 88,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,276,208.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 145,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,354,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,657,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,880,704,000 after buying an additional 466,966 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.13.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

