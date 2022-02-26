Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $278.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on TNLIF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Trainline from GBX 351 ($4.77) to GBX 266 ($3.62) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 358 ($4.87) to GBX 325 ($4.42) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Trainline stock remained flat at $$4.32 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.29. Trainline has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $4.33.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

