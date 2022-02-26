TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Given a C$19.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$19.00 target price on TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CSFB reduced their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC dropped their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TransAlta Renewables from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$19.45.

Shares of TSE RNW opened at C$17.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.78. The stock has a market cap of C$4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$16.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.25%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

