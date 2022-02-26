TransferCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.00 (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. During the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. One TransferCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TransferCoin has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and $4.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TransferCoin Profile

TX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,296,433 coins. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io . TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw . TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transfer is a new cryptocurrency that will feature a uniquely implemented and decentralized p2p anonymization feature via Proof of Stake protocol extensions. Their decentralized network aims to be a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange. Transactions are lightning-fast at just 60 seconds confirmation time.Their main goal is availability on all possible devices and using all kinds of Internet services. Such as email, sms, social networks. Latest Updates Cross-Send was done completely custom by infernoman. (Cross-Send allows you to spend Transfercoin where Bitcoin is accepted.)MAC Wallet Trading. Transfercoin is the first to do this.Full implementation of secp256k1 for ecdsa sig's.Dark features working based off of dash 0.12.0. (Stealth addresses, Darksend, Encrypted Messaging, Masternodes)Staking and Masternodes in the same wallet. (If your running a masternode in your wallet) Masternodes and Staking in an Android Wallet.Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

