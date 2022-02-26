TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.67

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.67 and traded as high as $3.70. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 939,279 shares changing hands.

TGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on TransGlobe Energy from GBX 365 ($4.96) to GBX 375 ($5.10) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised TransGlobe Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $265.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 14,994 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 13,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in TransGlobe Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

About TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.