TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in TransUnion by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TRU opened at $91.34 on Friday. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $83.11 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

TRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TransUnion from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.92.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

