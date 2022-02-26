TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TravelCenters of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TA traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.72. The company had a trading volume of 277,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,342. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $637.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 2.01. TravelCenters of America has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $64.58.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 0.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 897,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,711,000 after buying an additional 20,814 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,043,000 after buying an additional 59,385 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 9.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,318,000 after buying an additional 56,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,498,000 after buying an additional 44,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after buying an additional 19,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

