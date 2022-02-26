Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Announces Earnings Results

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.07% and a negative return on equity of 82.45%. The business had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average is $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.74. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $31.65.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on TVTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,813 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $131,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 5,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $137,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,401 shares of company stock worth $1,062,302. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 8.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,851,000.

About Travere Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.