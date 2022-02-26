Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Gap Up to $12.75

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.75, but opened at $13.79. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares shares last traded at $13.54, with a volume of 825 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRMR shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 21,744 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 220,199 shares during the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

