Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Earns Sector Perform Spec Overwgt Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TMQ. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered shares of Trilogy Metals from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$3.50 to C$1.80 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered shares of Trilogy Metals to a hold rating and set a C$2.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a C$1.75 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trilogy Metals has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.63.

Shares of TMQ stock opened at C$1.24 on Wednesday. Trilogy Metals has a 12-month low of C$1.13 and a 12-month high of C$3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$180.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.24.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). Research analysts expect that Trilogy Metals will post -0.0808556 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trilogy Metals news, Director Tony Serafino Giardini purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.20 per share, with a total value of C$60,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,193,591.24.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

