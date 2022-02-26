Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.080-$3.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Tronox stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,750,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,943. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.98. Tronox has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.39 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Tronox’s payout ratio is presently 25.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TROX shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Tronox from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tronox by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,798,000 after purchasing an additional 192,367 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,766,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Tronox by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 399,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,610,000 after acquiring an additional 44,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tronox by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,805,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,571,000 after acquiring an additional 37,673 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

