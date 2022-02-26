TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Benchmark from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 79.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. BTIG Research cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Northcoast Research started coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.05. TrueCar has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 378,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in TrueCar by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 16,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

