TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Benchmark from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 79.64% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. BTIG Research cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Northcoast Research started coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.
Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.05. TrueCar has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.82.
About TrueCar (Get Rating)
TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TrueCar (TRUE)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.