Truist Financial Raises Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target to $149.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.76 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CBRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.56.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $135.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.89 and a 200 day moving average of $133.16. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $111.79 and a 52 week high of $178.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $862.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,527,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $325,201,000 after buying an additional 21,897 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 36,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 28,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,760,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

