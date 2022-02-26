TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $69.30

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $69.30 and last traded at $69.35, with a volume of 328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.53.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 60.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TTEC by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in TTEC in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in TTEC by 100.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in TTEC by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

