Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires Shares of 9,433 Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,686,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,807,000 after purchasing an additional 223,111 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,812,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,769,000 after purchasing an additional 318,481 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,658,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,000 after purchasing an additional 32,113 shares in the last quarter. CQS US LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 60.4% in the third quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 1,994,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,020,000 after purchasing an additional 751,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 170.6% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,935,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,180 shares in the last quarter. 23.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX opened at $38.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.17. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. FOX’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie lowered their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

About FOX (Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.