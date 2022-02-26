Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 1,151 Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,860,000 after purchasing an additional 35,191 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 35,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $281.60 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.85 and a 12 month high of $350.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $300.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $2,919,805.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 13,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.26, for a total transaction of $3,580,744.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,205 shares of company stock worth $58,428,850. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

