Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $328,000 Stock Holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,074 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 52.5% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 6.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 84,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HFWA opened at $26.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $923.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.70. Heritage Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.96.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 39.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

