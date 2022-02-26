Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $343,000 Stock Position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) by 76.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter valued at about $4,586,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 401.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after acquiring an additional 25,468 shares during the period. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCPC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, CEO Rajneesh Vig purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCPC opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average is $13.83. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $791.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 88.59% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

