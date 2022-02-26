Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 25,499 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,278 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 25,499 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,991 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,780 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 7.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,772 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average of $21.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.95. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.90 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OCFC has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

