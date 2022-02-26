Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 42,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.05% of MRC Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 66.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 16.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get MRC Global alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MRC Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.92.

Shares of NYSE:MRC opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $823.68 million, a P/E ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average is $7.89. MRC Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.15.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

MRC Global Profile (Get Rating)

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.