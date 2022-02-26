Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Trims Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,752 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

NYSE PINS opened at $26.35 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $88.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.77.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,666,115.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 395,877 shares of company stock worth $12,787,578. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on PINS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.84.

Pinterest Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

