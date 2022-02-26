Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Tupperware Brands stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.36. 534,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,236. Tupperware Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $33.72. The company has a market capitalization of $799.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.98.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.27 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 95.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,938,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,381,000 after buying an additional 187,411 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth $53,648,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Tupperware Brands by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,867,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,560,000 after acquiring an additional 195,772 shares during the period. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the second quarter worth $42,750,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tupperware Brands by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 832,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,590,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.