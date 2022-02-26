Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TUP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tupperware Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Tupperware Brands from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

NYSE TUP opened at $16.36 on Friday. Tupperware Brands has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $33.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.68 million, a P/E ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 2.83.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tupperware Brands will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $53,648,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $42,750,000. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $18,328,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $10,613,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth $6,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

About Tupperware Brands (Get Rating)

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.