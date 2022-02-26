TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Credit Suisse Group

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $39.10 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TuSimple from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.41.

TuSimple stock opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.08. TuSimple has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 13,172.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that TuSimple will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,276 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $43,575.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cheng Lu sold 9,136 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $287,692.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,631 shares of company stock worth $676,065.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TuSimple by 82.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TuSimple during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in TuSimple during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 33.44% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

