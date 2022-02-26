TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of TVA.B stock opened at C$3.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$151.22 million and a P/E ratio of 4.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. TVA Group has a 12-month low of C$2.16 and a 12-month high of C$3.69.

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

