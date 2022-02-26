Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,538,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Twilio were worth $490,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Twilio by 407.7% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 6,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Raine Capital LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 8.0% during the third quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 64.5% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 516,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,796,000 after acquiring an additional 202,520 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 348.9% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Twilio by 8.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock opened at $167.18 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.00 and a 1 year high of $418.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.30. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total transaction of $134,229.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.82, for a total transaction of $3,679,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,515 shares of company stock worth $12,118,950. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Twilio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.56.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

