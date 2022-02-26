Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,609 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 43,027 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.12% of PDC Energy worth $5,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 258.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on PDCE shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $56.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.80 and a beta of 3.17. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $63.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 117.07%.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $48,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,610 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.