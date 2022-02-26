Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Position in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 651,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 1.24% of NeoPhotonics worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after buying an additional 26,738 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 17.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the second quarter worth about $3,412,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 96.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 107,036 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $263,639.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yanbing Li sold 38,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $595,447.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NPTN opened at $15.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.18 million, a PE ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $16.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.14 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 14.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NPTN. StockNews.com cut NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum cut NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Northland Securities cut NeoPhotonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoPhotonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

