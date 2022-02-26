Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 49,100 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.43% of Replimune Group worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REPL. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Replimune Group in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Replimune Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 15.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $16.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average of $27.91. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $40.22. The company has a quick ratio of 26.71, a current ratio of 26.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.33.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REPL. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Replimune Group Profile (Get Rating)

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.