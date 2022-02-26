Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 344,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.07% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $6,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,570 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 147,950 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 26.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 48,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,042 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,286,000 after acquiring an additional 32,565 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,521,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,835,000 after acquiring an additional 514,007 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JEF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $36.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.45. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

