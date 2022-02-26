Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 986,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446,772 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.53% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $6,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 402,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 233,852 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 207,600 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,525,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,808,000 after purchasing an additional 367,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.15. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 46.65% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKD. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $147,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

