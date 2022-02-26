Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 796,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 334,509 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 1.37% of Aldeyra Therapeutics worth $6,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALDX. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.
Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 20.66 and a quick ratio of 20.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.85.
Aldeyra Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.