Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 796,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 334,509 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 1.37% of Aldeyra Therapeutics worth $6,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALDX. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 20.66 and a quick ratio of 20.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.85.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALDX. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

