Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 11,800 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its holdings in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,697 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 1.34% of BlueLinx worth $6,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in BlueLinx during the third quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlueLinx during the third quarter worth $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in BlueLinx during the second quarter worth $47,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlueLinx during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 327.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXC opened at $87.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.88. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.05 and a 52-week high of $96.63. The firm has a market cap of $849.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.28 and its 200 day moving average is $68.16.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $3.65. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 118.32% and a net margin of 6.92%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BXC shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on BlueLinx from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital upgraded BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on BlueLinx in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on BlueLinx from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

