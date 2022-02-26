Two Sigma Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ebang International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ebang International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ebang International by 32,737.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ebang International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ebang International in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Ebang International alerts:

Ebang International stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.72. Ebang International Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71.

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely, as well as offers routine maintenance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ebang International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebang International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.