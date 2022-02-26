Two Sigma Securities LLC Invests $27,000 in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Acasti Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 392.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75,309 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 885.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 340,372 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $979,000. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACST opened at $1.13 on Friday. Acasti Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $6.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Acasti Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

