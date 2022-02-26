Two Sigma Securities LLC Takes Position in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its position in IZEA Worldwide by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IZEA Worldwide by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 17,297 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in IZEA Worldwide by 249.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in IZEA Worldwide by 11,976.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 397,133 shares during the period. 12.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

Shares of IZEA Worldwide stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $5.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

IZEA Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.