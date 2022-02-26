U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

U.S. Physical Therapy has raised its dividend payment by 58.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. U.S. Physical Therapy has a payout ratio of 41.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.6%.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $91.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.78. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $84.43 and a fifty-two week high of $123.38.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $129.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $1,126,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 666.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after purchasing an additional 91,924 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,142,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 35,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,204,000 after purchasing an additional 30,817 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 564.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 13,218 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, CJS Securities raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

