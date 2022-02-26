U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.
U.S. Physical Therapy has raised its dividend payment by 58.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. U.S. Physical Therapy has a payout ratio of 41.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.6%.
Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $91.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.78. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $84.43 and a fifty-two week high of $123.38.
In other news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $1,126,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 666.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after purchasing an additional 91,924 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,142,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 35,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,204,000 after purchasing an additional 30,817 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 564.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 13,218 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
USPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, CJS Securities raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.
About U.S. Physical Therapy (Get Rating)
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.