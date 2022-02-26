U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $129.85 Million

Equities analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) will post $129.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $127.69 million and the highest is $131.10 million. U.S. Physical Therapy reported sales of $112.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $550.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $548.48 million to $552.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $579.71 million, with estimates ranging from $577.09 million to $582.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $129.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.62 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on USPH shares. Sidoti raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barrington Research dropped their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. CJS Securities raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $1,126,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USPH. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 22.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,934,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.06. The company had a trading volume of 105,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,635. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 1.41. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $84.43 and a fifty-two week high of $123.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 64.14%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

