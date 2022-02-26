UBS Group AG Buys 224,078 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 716,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 224,078 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.18% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $33,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 59,924 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 43,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,030,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,021,000 after purchasing an additional 87,440 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWL opened at $48.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $53.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.92.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

