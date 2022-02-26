UBS Group AG Has $31.54 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,792 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $31,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVO opened at $102.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.05 and its 200 day moving average is $104.26. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $66.59 and a 12 month high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $348.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

