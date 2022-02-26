UBS Group AG Sells 45,013 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,193 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 45,013 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.55% of Arch Resources worth $36,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARCH. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Arch Resources during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arch Resources during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Arch Resources during the third quarter worth about $93,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 131.5% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources during the third quarter worth about $204,000.

Arch Resources stock opened at $116.55 on Friday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $125.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.31 and its 200-day moving average is $89.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.90 by $0.29. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 85.21% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 37.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.52%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARCH shares. TheStreet upgraded Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.20.

Arch Resources, Inc operates as a coal producer. It produces metallurgical products for the global steel industry, and also supplies premium High-Vol A metallurgical coal globally. The firm operates through the following segments: Metallurgical (MET) and Thermal. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

