UBS Group AG Trims Stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,265,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,219 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $34,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 62.1% during the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 9.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 23.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of LDP opened at $22.52 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.