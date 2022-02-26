UBS Group Boosts InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Price Target to GBX 5,675

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by UBS Group from GBX 5,575 ($75.82) to GBX 5,675 ($77.18) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,877.00.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $71.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.06 and its 200 day moving average is $66.09. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $73.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,514,000 after purchasing an additional 25,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 22,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 401,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,790,000 after acquiring an additional 21,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

