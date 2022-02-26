UBS Group Downgrades Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) to Neutral

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TELNY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telenor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

TELNY opened at $14.83 on Thursday. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

