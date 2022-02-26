UBS Group Lowers Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Price Target to GBX 376

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from GBX 391 ($5.32) to GBX 376 ($5.11) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 190 ($2.58) to GBX 200 ($2.72) in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.67.

OTCMKTS HCHDF opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $3.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

