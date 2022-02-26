UBS Group Raises NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Price Target to GBX 300

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by UBS Group from GBX 290 ($3.94) to GBX 300 ($4.08) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NWG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NatWest Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $268.68.

Shares of NYSE:NWG opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16. The stock has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.39. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. NatWest Group had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 5.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NatWest Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.2039 per share. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in NatWest Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in NatWest Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

