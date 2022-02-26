UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Hits New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $28.81 and last traded at $29.58, with a volume of 75260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.09.

Specifically, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $102,024.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $2,835,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 514,703 shares of company stock valued at $21,575,845 in the last three months.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of UiPath from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.64.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.22.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $220.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.23 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth $3,331,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 301,432 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $15,858,000 after buying an additional 137,697 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,718 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 27,178 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth $70,847,000. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

