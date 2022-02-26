Umbrella Network Tops One Day Volume of $543,419.00 (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 25th. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $9.17 million and $543,419.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Umbrella Network has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.76 or 0.00185905 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00008596 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007159 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Umbrella Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbrella Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.